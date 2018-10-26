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America Not Buying MAGA Bomber Hoax
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2835 views • October 26, 2018
The “MAGA Bomber” has been caught with pro-Trump paraphernalia and a van covered in Pro-Trump Stickers. Matt Bracken joins Alex to discuss how normal Americans will not fall for this obvious false flag hoax meant to swing the election in favor of the Democrats.
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