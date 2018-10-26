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Made For TV Pipe Bomb Hoax Blows Up In Establishment’s Face
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6200 views • October 26, 2018
Matt Bracken joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the predictability of false flag scenarios due to America's entertainment culture that indirectly educates people about motives, techniques, and important details to recognize in a false flag scenario.
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