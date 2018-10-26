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Speaking Stones - Sound & Resonance Part 1
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72 views • October 26, 2018
There are all kinds of stones that in a sense communicate or speak to us if you like and give us information. We just don’t know yet what that information is. So, I went on a search of anything stone-like that could speak, sing, hum, whistle, dance, whatever…. And what I discovered is absolutely amazing… the link between Sound & Frequency and everything we do on this earth.
Keywords
awakeningfrequencymatrixmandela effectglitchsoundmeancient knowledgeancient technologyparallel universeresonancemultiversefibonacci sequenceacousticsacoustic levitationalternate universeparallel realitiesparallel timelinequantum shiftingreality shiftringing stonesschumann resonancesinging stonessolfeggiostones
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