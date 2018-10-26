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[English subs] Nicolas Bay - Public Senat, Territoires d'Info
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1 view • October 26, 2018
Nicolas Bay, French MEP of the RN was the guest in Territoires d'Infos show in Public Sénat, October 12, 2018.
Includes:
- Residence tax from Macron's policies
- Emmanuel Macron at the Francophonie summit
- UN Human Rights Comitee "reproving" France for forbidding burka wearing
- European elections in May 2019 & rivalry with NDA's DLF
- RN's so-called "parliamentary assistants case" which are politicized acts against them
Includes:
- Residence tax from Macron's policies
- Emmanuel Macron at the Francophonie summit
- UN Human Rights Comitee "reproving" France for forbidding burka wearing
- European elections in May 2019 & rivalry with NDA's DLF
- RN's so-called "parliamentary assistants case" which are politicized acts against them
Keywords
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