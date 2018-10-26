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The ALIENS ARE COMING!!!...and How to STOP "THEM" | WatchmanReview
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110 views • October 26, 2018
Since 1947, the UFO phenomenon has exploded. In fact, the number of reported sightings has increased 500% since the year 2000 alone. The Vatican is preparing us for the alien arrival, and apparently the government knows. Are you ready? Are they good or evil? Can they be stopped? They can. Find out the truth, and be prepared for what lies - right around the corner.
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