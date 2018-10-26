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#HHSNotice-- Unveiling An Unprecedented Act
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47 views • October 26, 2018
On October 12th, 2017, Del Bigtree and the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), supported by 55 organizations representing over 5 million people, took an unprecedented step in the Vaccine Risk Awareness Movement. This is @HighWireTalk. This is the Informed Consent Action Network #HHSNotice #CivilAction
For more information, and to view the #HHSNotice, go to www.icandecide.com
For more information, and to view the #HHSNotice, go to www.icandecide.com
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