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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 10/26/18 INFOWARS HOAX "BOMB" SUSPECT ARRESTED
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97 views • October 26, 2018
SOME TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
11 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
FAKE "BOMB" SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SOUTH FLORIDA
TRUMP SPEECH ON ARREST
SUSPECT:
IS 56 YR OLD CESAR SAYOC
HAS PRIOR ARRESTS AND IS KNOWN TO AUTHORITIES
IS NATIVE AMERICAN & REGISTERED DEMOCRAT
HAS MADE TERRORIST BOMB THREATS IN PAST
IS IN CUSTODY IN BROWARD COUNTY
Guests:
Matt Bracken
Roger Stone
4th Hour Host:
Dr. Nick Begich
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
11 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
FAKE "BOMB" SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SOUTH FLORIDA
TRUMP SPEECH ON ARREST
SUSPECT:
IS 56 YR OLD CESAR SAYOC
HAS PRIOR ARRESTS AND IS KNOWN TO AUTHORITIES
IS NATIVE AMERICAN & REGISTERED DEMOCRAT
HAS MADE TERRORIST BOMB THREATS IN PAST
IS IN CUSTODY IN BROWARD COUNTY
Guests:
Matt Bracken
Roger Stone
4th Hour Host:
Dr. Nick Begich
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
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