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Bomb Hoaxes & Fake News - The Last American Vagabond
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34 views • October 26, 2018
-The "bombs" were hoaxes.
-Of several reasonable hypotheses, the most likely is that they were propaganda stunts from the left.
-Most of the legacy media won't even acknowledge that the "bombs" weren't real.
-Some cop types have supported the lie by refusing to answer direct questions about it.
-Under law passed in 2012, gov't employees can legally spread lies to Americans to influence opinion. But Obama did it, so it's OK.
Excerpted from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aAiQMcIFLcU/
-Of several reasonable hypotheses, the most likely is that they were propaganda stunts from the left.
-Most of the legacy media won't even acknowledge that the "bombs" weren't real.
-Some cop types have supported the lie by refusing to answer direct questions about it.
-Under law passed in 2012, gov't employees can legally spread lies to Americans to influence opinion. But Obama did it, so it's OK.
Excerpted from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aAiQMcIFLcU/
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