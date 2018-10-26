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July 13th on HighWire
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6 views • October 26, 2018
He fled tyranny as a child, now he is fighting it. Dr. Anthony Phan is in studio. Then, protesting mandates in Italy, and A Merck Bombshell? Jefferey Jaxen reports. Don't miss this explosive and revealing episode of #HighWire this Thursday July 13th, at www.tinyurl.com/HighWireTalk. @HighWireTalk
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