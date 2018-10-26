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Full Show: CNN Exposes Their Fake Bomb Fraud Like They Did in Syria
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847 views • October 26, 2018
The news has become satire. It was only 6 months ago that CNN’s lies didn’t pass the sniff test when a reporter sniffed a backpack to test for nerve gas — and implied she smelled it. As “bombs” with timers were sent through the mail (think about it), CNN gave us pictures of the parody device and declared Trump was targeting his enemies. Even drone assassin John Brennan was raging about “violence”. Then, mainstream media’s most famous witch, Megyn Kelly, is burned at the stake at NBC.
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