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NBC’s Million-Dollar Witch, Banned Before Halloween
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46 views • October 26, 2018
TRICK or TREAT? Was Megyn Kelly’s firing by NBC a trick to get rid of her with ratings crashing or will it be a treat for her to get her $69 MILLION 3 year contract paid in full? She’s lawyering up for a #MeToo fight and we’ll have to see if Santa (who we all know is white) will leave a lump sum or a lump of coal in her pantyhose.
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