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Gender Agenda: Coach Punished for NOT Spying on Girls in Shower
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1800 views • October 26, 2018
Trump is pushing back against the globalist agenda against the natural family. The push for transgender agenda to ignore biological gender is ultimately a UN agenda, being force implemented in the USA by the federal government using the Obama tactic of economic blackmail through Title IX entitlements. The Trump administration is defining gender as biological, objective and binary and Hollywood & the UN are furious.
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