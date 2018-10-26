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Google Predators Given Golden Parachutes
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377 views • October 26, 2018
Search THIS! Google was able to hide for years their dirty corporate executive secrets. From the people who pushed the filthy fiction of Russia golden showers, a golden parachute for sexual misconduct. But TheHill thinks they’re doing a great job shutting down discussion of the caravan & the suspicious toys mailed to Democrats (and they are shutting it down).
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