© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Vaccine Panel, from the 14th Annual Conscious Life Expo (2016) -- Part 2: Question and Answer
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • October 26, 2018
The Vaccine Panel, from the 14th Annual Conscious Life Expo (2016)
Panelists include:
1) Larry Cook (www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com)
2) Allison Jones ( www.TrackingVaccinations.com)
3) Karen Kain (KarenKain.com)
4) Brandy Vaughn (www.LearnTheRisk.org)
5) Dr. Toni Bark (http://Disease-Reversal.com)
6) Dr. Andrew Wakefield (https://www.youtube.com/user/AutismMediaChannel)
7) Wendy Silvers (http://MillionMamasMovement.org)
8) Dr. Nick Delgado (http://www.nickdelgado.com)
Panelists include:
1) Larry Cook (www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com)
2) Allison Jones ( www.TrackingVaccinations.com)
3) Karen Kain (KarenKain.com)
4) Brandy Vaughn (www.LearnTheRisk.org)
5) Dr. Toni Bark (http://Disease-Reversal.com)
6) Dr. Andrew Wakefield (https://www.youtube.com/user/AutismMediaChannel)
7) Wendy Silvers (http://MillionMamasMovement.org)
8) Dr. Nick Delgado (http://www.nickdelgado.com)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.