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Pipe Bomb Hoax Is A Test, Bigger Event Coming
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12563 views • October 26, 2018
With the nation wide manhunt for the “mail-bomber” having produced a suspect, Alex points out how this may only be a test for a larger attack on innocent Americans. Paul Joseph Watson questions the inconsistencies so far in the investigation.
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