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Energy - Bedini SSG Motor DIY Build Instructions - Verified it works
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149 views • October 26, 2018
Energy - Bedini SSG Simple School Girl Motor
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
A School Girl built replicated this in a science Fair, thus the name
If a school girl can build it, you can to - Verified it works
If at first you do not succeed try swapping the ends on your coil ends they may be backwards
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
A School Girl built replicated this in a science Fair, thus the name
If a school girl can build it, you can to - Verified it works
If at first you do not succeed try swapping the ends on your coil ends they may be backwards
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