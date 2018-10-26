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Fake Bomb Patsy Identified Cesar Altier Sayoc Suspect Was Known To Law Enforcement
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12330 views • October 26, 2018
The suspect accused of being the “mail-bomber” has been caught in Florida. He has been pictured at Trump rallies and was driving a van covered in pro-Trump stickers. Alex exposes how the left will use this to smear conservatives ahead of the midterms.
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