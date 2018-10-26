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JohnnyBravo, October 26, 2018
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13 views • October 26, 2018
#JohnnyBravo Presents, Friday, October 26, 2018.
Stocks are crazy, the Federal Reserve hates us, liberals are totally unhinged, migrants are criminals and gang members, Socialism has taken over the Democrat Party, Trump is fighting for us, and we are about to hammer the swamp and wake up Hollywood, China, the MSM, and the leftists in America. Stay tuned!
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If the army isn't there to protect us from invasion, why is it there?
Stocks are crazy, the Federal Reserve hates us, liberals are totally unhinged, migrants are criminals and gang members, Socialism has taken over the Democrat Party, Trump is fighting for us, and we are about to hammer the swamp and wake up Hollywood, China, the MSM, and the leftists in America. Stay tuned!
*******************************************************************
If the army isn't there to protect us from invasion, why is it there?
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