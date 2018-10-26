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AI, Rome 2.0, & the Iron Mixed with Clay (Part 2)
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17 views • October 26, 2018
On PART TWO of today's program, Zach Drew and Andrew Bellers share an interpretation of King Nebuchadnezzar’s famous dream in Daniel chapter 2 in ways you have never heard before!
How does his dream of the empires to come correlate with Artificial Intelligence, a New Roman Empire, and SATAN’S new throne in the Middle East?
Please consider giving this week to the ministry! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or send checks to
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
How does his dream of the empires to come correlate with Artificial Intelligence, a New Roman Empire, and SATAN’S new throne in the Middle East?
Please consider giving this week to the ministry! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or send checks to
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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