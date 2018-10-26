© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chuck Todd: Pipe bombs "could be some Russian operation"
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • October 26, 2018
Who better to push out the dumbest of 'Russia did it' narratives than NBC's Meet the Press Chuck Todd.
It took a whole 24 hours to finally get someone willing enough to look like a fool on national television, and say Russia may be behind the pipe bombs being sent out to anti-Trump globalist politicians, actors and intelligence Deep State shills.
It took a whole 24 hours to finally get someone willing enough to look like a fool on national television, and say Russia may be behind the pipe bombs being sent out to anti-Trump globalist politicians, actors and intelligence Deep State shills.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.