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Refurbishing the Spin Trip Assembly bellows
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207 views • October 26, 2018
Video shows how to refurbish the three Spin Trip Assembly bellows in a Blue Box Link Trainer. This technique can be used to refurbish any of the small hinged bellows in a Blue Box trainer. Additional information regarding Blue Box restoration is available at blueboxdriver.com. If you have tips on how to improve the technique, please let us know.
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