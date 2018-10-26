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Packages & Russia? SB2 Decode & MidTerm Updates! B2T Show Oct 25
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2 views • October 26, 2018
False Flag Bombs are potentially a Russian Operation according to Chuck Todd. More evidence of Caravan being organized by Left Wing groups including Soros. SB2 Decodes how Qanon has known about the Caravan plans since April. More signs of Republicans getting more momentum.
Video in 3 parts :I. Q Drops DecodedII. Q Related News III. Q Related Prophesy Prayer and DiscussionStreaming Live on YouTube late (starting between 9-10pm CST Mon-Thu, 5-6pm CST Fri and 4-5pm Sat/Sun)
Video in 3 parts :I. Q Drops DecodedII. Q Related News III. Q Related Prophesy Prayer and DiscussionStreaming Live on YouTube late (starting between 9-10pm CST Mon-Thu, 5-6pm CST Fri and 4-5pm Sat/Sun)
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