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The New Yorker Can't Handle Chick-fil-A's "Creepy" Christian Chicken
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139 views • October 26, 2018
"That's how this whole thing works. You make stuff that people like, and you sell them that stuff, and then you let people worry about themselves. Now hopefully Bank of America, and Dicks, and Wells Fargo, and Citibank, and Delta are all taking notes. But seriously, if you're freaking out over Chick-fil-A, and you're also cheerleading the Iran Deal, please stop." —Dana Loesch
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