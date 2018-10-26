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Good Woman With a Gun Fends off Intruder
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651 views • October 26, 2018
"Now, same question for the progressive left that I've asked every time we share one of these stories and there are many of these stories: Why would you want this story to have gone another way? Why would you not want this woman to be in a position to protect her home, to protect herself?" —Dana Loesch
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