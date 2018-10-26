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Cette Ukrainienne à la place de Schiappa ce serait bien, non?
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57 views • October 26, 2018
Pour les allergiques à la "voix de robot", la version sous-titrée :
https://www.brighteon.com/5853579930001
La vidéo originale de The Ukrainian Lens en Anglais: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vO41gvnC0-Q
Mes autres chaines secondaires :
SOLID.TUBE : https://solid.tube/channel/La%20Mite%20Dans%20La%20Caverne
BITCHUTE : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
https://www.brighteon.com/5853579930001
La vidéo originale de The Ukrainian Lens en Anglais: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vO41gvnC0-Q
Mes autres chaines secondaires :
SOLID.TUBE : https://solid.tube/channel/La%20Mite%20Dans%20La%20Caverne
BITCHUTE : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
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