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Full Show – The Left Panics As The World Awakens To Their Pipe Bomb False Flag – 10/25/2018
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1400 views • October 25, 2018
Defense Secretary James Mattis is expected to sign orders that deploy hundreds of troops to the southern border. The troops will provide fencing and wall materials at key points along the border. Also, more bombs similar to Wednesday’s have been seized after being addressed to more prominent Dems. Joining today's show is SEAL graduate Matt Bracken explaining how a dummy bomb hoax will cause a red wave victory. Furthermore, Dr. Steve Pieczenik shares groundbreaking details on the bomb scares.
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