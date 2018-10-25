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False Flag Bombings Are Distraction From Southern Invasion
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4893 views • October 25, 2018
MSM is working overtime to use the "bomb" scare to win sympathy votes for the Democrats. Alex breaks down how this tactic is being used to distract the American people from the actual invasion force heading to America from Mexico.
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