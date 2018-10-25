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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 10/25/18 INFOWARS
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117 views • October 25, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY:
October 25
12 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
MATTIS TO SIGN ORDERS DEPLOYING TROOPS TO BORDER
MORE PHONY BOMBS ARRIVE TO PROMINENT DEMOCRATS
"TREASURE TROVE" OF FORENSIC CLUES ON "BOMBS"
MUELLER SUBPOENAS JEROME CORSI
CREEPY PORN LAWYER MICHAEL AVENATTI, JULIE SWETNICK REFERRED FOR PROSECUTION FOR PERJURY
MEGYN KELLY FIRED FROM NBC TODAY SHOW
Guests:
Matt Bracken
Steve Pieczenik
Roger Stone
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
October 25
12 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
MATTIS TO SIGN ORDERS DEPLOYING TROOPS TO BORDER
MORE PHONY BOMBS ARRIVE TO PROMINENT DEMOCRATS
"TREASURE TROVE" OF FORENSIC CLUES ON "BOMBS"
MUELLER SUBPOENAS JEROME CORSI
CREEPY PORN LAWYER MICHAEL AVENATTI, JULIE SWETNICK REFERRED FOR PROSECUTION FOR PERJURY
MEGYN KELLY FIRED FROM NBC TODAY SHOW
Guests:
Matt Bracken
Steve Pieczenik
Roger Stone
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
Keywords
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