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Former Black Ops Commander: A Red Wave Is Going To Crush The Criminal Left
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9227 views • October 25, 2018
Dr. Steve Pieczinik joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the pipe bomb stunt, perpetrated by whomever, will not help Democrats win the Midterm Elections and will, in fact, lead to a larger red wave in the polls.
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