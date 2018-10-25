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VIDEO: MSM Blames Donald Trump & Alex Jones For Hoax Pipe Bombs
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1439 views • October 25, 2018
Right on cue, MSM has published article after article placing blame for the 9 “bombs” on President Trump and Alex Jones. Even late night comedians are in on the joke as they smear conservatives as violent bigots.
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