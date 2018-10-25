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Khashoggi who? Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman all smiles, $50B in deals signed
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12 views • October 25, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 7.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman's "Davos in the desert" investment forum, which once again shows that no matter how brutal the Saudi regime may be, money talks, and Saudi Arabia has plenty of money.
In the end MbS will buy his way out of this latest crime, and globalists (with there media shills) will soon be saying, 'Khashoggi who? Show me the money young Prince.'
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman's "Davos in the desert" investment forum, which once again shows that no matter how brutal the Saudi regime may be, money talks, and Saudi Arabia has plenty of money.
In the end MbS will buy his way out of this latest crime, and globalists (with there media shills) will soon be saying, 'Khashoggi who? Show me the money young Prince.'
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