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Full Show: Tick-Tock—“Suspicious”, “Potential” or Ridiculous?
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34 views • October 25, 2018
There were many REAL bombings and terrorist attacks that were ignored yesterday. A look at the bomb picture shared by CNN explains why their ratings have fallen below the cartoon channel. But it’s free speech that is really under attack. Then, Mychael Massie explains why blacks have fared far better with Trump than with Obama policies, NYC adds a “third gender” and the former Mexican President endorsed the faux Hispanic, Beto, and tells Mexicans in Texas to vote for him.
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