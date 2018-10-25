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NYC Adds 3rd Gender But School Ban “King & Queen” Except for Drag Queens
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564 views • October 25, 2018
Hollywood rages at the Trump administration declaring that gender is biological, binary & objective. NYC Mayor De Blasio makes it official: a third gender, “X”, is added to birth certificates. In schools across the country Prom Kings & Queens are banned but Drag Queens are brought in as role models for young children.
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