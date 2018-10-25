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Former Mexican Presidente Tells Mexicans “Vote for BETO”
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269 views • October 25, 2018
Shepard Smith loses it when a listener calls him out on Twitter for fake news about the caravan, explaining he KNOWS better than the President. Then, the legal fight over the census provides another way for Democrats to rig elections even if foreigners aren’t voting. But the former President of Mexico, Vincente Fox, says all Latinos, Hispanics — AND MEXICANS — should vote for Beto the Irishman instead of Cruz.
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