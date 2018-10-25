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Blacks Have Fared Better With Trump Than With Obama
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270 views • October 25, 2018
Mychael Massie explains why blacks have fared far better with Trump policies than with Obama’s policies and how Democrats are throwing blacks under the bus (caravan) with open borders.
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