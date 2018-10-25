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JonXArmy and The Historians. NewHed VLog 002 (Links)
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9 views • October 25, 2018
Jon says he spoke to "Historians" Group who say get food now, as the Stock Market will BE crashed by the end of Jan 2019. Also we have some new Links to explore for you.
Will try to put a link in here, for Eric, also see Chatzefratz Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrcAp0spLqg
Dont forget Switzerland, Basel = Base
Will try to put a link in here, for Eric, also see Chatzefratz Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrcAp0spLqg
Dont forget Switzerland, Basel = Base
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