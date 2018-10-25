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Law Enforcement Confirms Pipe Bombs Are Fake - Deep State False Flag Confirmed
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1277 views • October 25, 2018
The 9 bombs sent to prominent Democrats and leftists appear to be fake. A possible motive is to gain votes for democrats in the midterms, while blaming Trump and Alex Jones for violence. Alex exposes the many red flags around this deep state false flag operation.
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