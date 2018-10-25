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Brian Ruhe with Revolution Radio, John Kaminski, Diane King, Oct 16, 2018
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67 views • October 25, 2018
Brian Ruhe with Revolution Radio presents John Kaminski and Diane King as they discuss the letters from the imprisoned brother and sister, Alfred and Monika Schaefer in a Munich Germany prison.
For more info, contact Diane King, [email protected], 508-875-0835.
For more info, contact Diane King, [email protected], 508-875-0835.
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