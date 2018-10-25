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Romans Chapter 10 (Part 2 - Conclusion) Sermon Audio
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2 views • October 25, 2018
Romans 10 verses 14-21:
Faith comes from hearing the message of Jesus Christ, which is the gospel.
God reveals Himself to the ends of the world, but not all who hear will believe.
Audio download: https://yadi.sk/d/04TrqP_dhHsy2A
Learn more at http://www.reformedfellowshipchurch.com
Faith comes from hearing the message of Jesus Christ, which is the gospel.
God reveals Himself to the ends of the world, but not all who hear will believe.
Audio download: https://yadi.sk/d/04TrqP_dhHsy2A
Learn more at http://www.reformedfellowshipchurch.com
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