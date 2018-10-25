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Romans Chapter 10 (Part 1 - Introduction) Sermon Audio
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Romans 10 verses 1-13: God is righteous, and He is the only one who can make us righteous. By His grace alone, thru faith alone, in Christ alone.
Salvation is by faith, and not by works of the law.
This video is played for the congregation at the conclusion of the sermon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JQOBMi4QS8
Audio download: https://yadi.sk/d/xGnynrvovYb5aw
Learn more at http://www.reformedfellowshipchurch.com
Salvation is by faith, and not by works of the law.
This video is played for the congregation at the conclusion of the sermon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JQOBMi4QS8
Audio download: https://yadi.sk/d/xGnynrvovYb5aw
Learn more at http://www.reformedfellowshipchurch.com
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