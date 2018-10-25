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Romans Chapter 12 (Part 1 - Verses 1-3) Sermon Audio
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3 views • October 25, 2018
What does God want from us? What does it mean to have a renewed mind? What does it mean to be a living sacrifice & how can we discern what God's will is? Romans 12:1-3 has the answers!
Audio Download: https://yadi.sk/d/4HQ2vprmkrh2wA
Learn more at http://reformedfellowshipchurch.com
Audio Download: https://yadi.sk/d/4HQ2vprmkrh2wA
Learn more at http://reformedfellowshipchurch.com
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