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YouTube Shooting Coverage Proves Left's Gun-Grabbing Agenda
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6 views • October 25, 2018
"It's always and forever in service of one agenda. Discrediting those who stand in the way of the ultimate goal: the end of American gun rights and the repeal of the Second Amendment. Now remember, we've shown this to you. This isn't, as Chris Cuomo said, a boogeyman. 39% of democrats want it. Pundits across the board on the left have admitted it. Op-eds, social media posts, and off-the-cuff remarks confirm it. Why do we always say they're after our guns? Because they are." —Dana Loesch
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