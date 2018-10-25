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Dick Durbin Ignores Chicago Deaths, but Laments Jacksonville Shooting
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1 view • October 25, 2018
"After the shooting in Jacksonville at that video-gaming event, Durbin went after his favorite target: NRA members. Yes, the anti-gun, anti-freedom senator from Illinois found it easier to attack the NRA and focus on Jacksonville than attack his liberal cronies in Chicago... The shooting numbers were much more prolific in Chicago over the weekend. Don't get me wrong, both are bad. Yet instead of addressing both crimes—Chicago and Jacksonville—Durbin focused on Jacksonville." —Grant Stinchfield
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