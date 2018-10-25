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October surprise delivered in pipe bomb packages to Soros, Obama and other neo-liberal elite
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14 views • October 25, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 6.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at a string of pipe bombs delivered to the leaders of the globalist, elitist 'Trump resistance', which is very curiously and conveniently timed a mere two weeks before US midterm elections.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at a string of pipe bombs delivered to the leaders of the globalist, elitist 'Trump resistance', which is very curiously and conveniently timed a mere two weeks before US midterm elections.
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