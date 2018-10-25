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This Is Not What Space Looks Like
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48 views • October 25, 2018
Amazing images of the far reaches of the universe are everywhere, but are they accurate? What does space really look like?
Keywords
current eventsvideosciencenasaeducationradiationspacemicrowavesx-rayseducationalseekergamma raysradio wavesdiscovery newsartist renditionc-spacednewseagle nebulaelectromagnetic spectrumfake imagesgrayscalehubble space telescopenebulapillars of creationseeker dailyseeker storiesspace imagesspace picturesspitzer telescopestar-forming regionstrappist-1visible lightwhat does space look like?
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