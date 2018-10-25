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Visualizing video at the speed of light — one trillion frames per second
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17 views • October 25, 2018
MIT Media Lab researchers have created a new imaging system that can acquire visual data at a rate of one trillion frames per second. That's fast enough to produce a slow-motion video of light traveling through objects.
Video: Melanie Gonick/MIT
Video: Melanie Gonick/MIT
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