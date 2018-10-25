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ESOcast 173: First Successful Test of Einstein’s General Relativity Near Supermassive Black Hole
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5 views • October 25, 2018
Observations made with ESO’s Very Large Telescope have for the first time revealed the effects predicted by Einstein’s general relativity on the motion of a star passing through the extreme gravitational field near the supermassive black hole in the centre of the Milky Way. This long-sought result represents the climax of a 26-year-long observation campaign using ESO’s telescopes in Chile.
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ESO
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ESO
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