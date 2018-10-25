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What Proof Do We Have That Water Once Flowed on Mars?
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130 views • October 25, 2018
NASA found evidence that Mars used to have flowing water. So will this discovery brings us one step closer to colonization of Mars?
Seeker inspires us to see the world through the lens of science and evokes a sense of curiosity, optimism and adventure.
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Seeker inspires us to see the world through the lens of science and evokes a sense of curiosity, optimism and adventure.
Visit the Seeker website http://www.seeker.com/
Keywords
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