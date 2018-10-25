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We May Have Just Found the Strongest Material in the Universe
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34 views • October 25, 2018
Underneath the crust of spinning neutron stars, there’s a material that is not only strong, but looks like pasta? Nuclear pasta to be exact. Here’s what else scientists know.
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Keywords
current eventsnewsscienceuniverseeducationspacestarelectromagneticelementsmountainsastronomyhostlearnteachexplainspinningseekercrustcuriosityastrophysicsscience newsgroundbreakinganti-gnocchianti-lasagnaanti-spaghettibumpselasticityelectronsexplainergnocchigravitational wavesinnovativelasagnaligomagnetar flaresmaren hunsbergerneutron starsneutronsnuclear pastaprotonspulsarsspaghettispherical shapestrongest materialwaffles
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