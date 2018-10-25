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When Will The Universe End?
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8 views • October 25, 2018
The Big Bang Theory is how astronomers believe the universe started but can they figure out when and how it will end?
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current eventsnewsscienceuniverseeducationspacestarelectromagneticelementsmountainsastronomyhostlearnteachexplainspinningseekercrustcuriosityastrophysicsscience newsgroundbreakinganti-gnocchianti-lasagnaanti-spaghettibumpselasticityelectronsexplainergnocchigravitational wavesinnovativelasagnaligomagnetar flaresmaren hunsbergerneutron starsneutronsnuclear pastaprotonspulsarsspaghettispherical shapestrongest materialwaffles
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